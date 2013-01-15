Kim Kardashian Debuts Bangs -- Again!

Marianne Mychaskiw
Jan 15, 2013 @ 11:00 am

It's back to bangs for Kim Kardashian! The mother-to-be took the style on a test drive a few times last year -- she frequently veered between wearing long layers and clip-on fringe -- but made the commitment to a more permanent version yesterday. "I cut my bangs for real!" Kardashian wrote on her blog. Although not as blunt as the faux styles she previously wore, we think Kim's side-swept version suits her. Do you like her new look? Tell us in the comments!

