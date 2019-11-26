You're About to Start Seeing a Whole Lot Less of Kim Kardashian's Bikini Selfies

Kim Kardashian West is planning on dialing back on posting some of her more risqué selfies.

No, it doesn't have anything to do with husband Kanye West, but instead the new phase of her life Kim finds herself moving into as she rounds the corner of age 40 as an aspiring lawyer and mother of four.

"I guess I just don’t care as much anymore to want to take tons of photos in a thong bikini," Kim admitted during a new decade-spanning interview with New York Magazine. "I think I’m evolving to where I don’t feel the need to want to keep up."

She spoke of her realization that she might want to change her ways after she took notice that scrolling through Instagram could be damaging to her children, after "full nudity" would pop up every time she'd explore her Instagram feed.

"I realized I could not even scroll through Instagram in front of my kids without full nudity coming up on my feed pretty much all the time."

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Actually Altered Her Met Gala Dress After Kanye West Disapproved

Instead of continuing to follow suit, Kim is becoming more interested in spending time living in the moment and taking it easy.

"I actually just want to lay out. I don’t care to take the time out of my day on vacation like I used to, where I’d pull up to the house and I’d see, ‘This is a setup, this is an Instagram pic. Now this is a different setup,'" Kim said of her past photo-snapping routine. "Now I’m just like, ‘Let’s actually live in real time and enjoy it. If we happen to get a photo, great.'"

Kim's burgeoning role as a prison reform advocate also shaped her decision to cut back on scandalous selfies, especially as she's spent time in the White House as of late speaking with President Trump in a bid to make change for several individuals.

"I also did think, like, ‘Okay, I’m here in the White House and then the next day I was posting, like, a crazy bikini selfie. And I was thinking, I hope they don’t see this.’ I have to go back there next week," she said of some of her racier photos in between heading to the White House for political meetings.

Kim has no qualms about admitting that she's been embedded in the Instagram-fueled culture, calling back to her Paper magazine "Break the Internet" cover shoot.

"And I definitely contributed to that," she said. "I mean, one of my most iconic covers was the Paper magazine one, when I was all oiled up and ripping my dress off."

It looks like she's rounding the corner into a new era for her selfies and general style. We probably won't be seeing a totally covered-up Kim any time soon, but look for a shift in her selfie style very soon.