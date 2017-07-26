Kim Kardashian Bares Her Abs in a Crop Top, Sweats, and Yeezy Heels

Olivia Bahou
Jul 26, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Leave it to Kim Kardashian West to turn a pair of light gray sweatpants into a fire street style look. The reality star stepped out for lunch in Sherman Oaks, Calif., on Tuesday in an ultra-casual outfit that showed off her tiny waist.

Kardashian West chose a barely there crop top for the event, which was unbuttoned to reveal a hint of her chest. The tank cut off abruptly at her rib cage and showed off her flat tummy. From there, the mom of two added a pair of cropped drawstring sweats that hugged her every curve (shop a similar pair here), layered gold necklaces, and a pair of clear Yeezy heels, which dressed up the otherwise low-key look.

MIXY, RAAK/Backgrid

The 36-year-old kept her makeup minimal, letting her complexion shine through, and wearing her almost waist-length extensions in light waves.

Kim was joined by sisters Kourtney and Khloé as well as her niece Penelope for a casual Tuesday lunch at Stanley’s Restaurant nearby their homes in Calabasas.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Ate McDonald's Ahead of Boarding Private Jet, As One Does

Where the Kardashian fam is involved, every outing is an opportunity to make a fashion statement.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] I love everyone's street style. I think it's so unique. [MUSIC] You guys, how cute is Northy's little puppy? What should we name you? [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!