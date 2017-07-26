Kim Kardashian Bares Her Abs in a Crop Top, Sweats, and Yeezy Heels

Leave it to Kim Kardashian West to turn a pair of light gray sweatpants into a fire street style look. The reality star stepped out for lunch in Sherman Oaks, Calif., on Tuesday in an ultra-casual outfit that showed off her tiny waist.

Kardashian West chose a barely there crop top for the event, which was unbuttoned to reveal a hint of her chest. The tank cut off abruptly at her rib cage and showed off her flat tummy. From there, the mom of two added a pair of cropped drawstring sweats that hugged her every curve (shop a similar pair here), layered gold necklaces, and a pair of clear Yeezy heels, which dressed up the otherwise low-key look.

MIXY, RAAK/Backgrid

The 36-year-old kept her makeup minimal, letting her complexion shine through, and wearing her almost waist-length extensions in light waves.

Kim was joined by sisters Kourtney and Khloé as well as her niece Penelope for a casual Tuesday lunch at Stanley’s Restaurant nearby their homes in Calabasas.

Where the Kardashian fam is involved, every outing is an opportunity to make a fashion statement.