The Skin-Perfecting Concealer Kim Kardashian Loves

Remember when we told you that these amazing beauty products would fulfill your quest to look like a Kardashian? Well, here’s another item you’ll want add to your arsenal: Bodyography’s Skin Perfecter Concealer ($19; bodyography.com), a must-have Kim Kardashian swears by for a picture-perfect complexion.

The selfie queen recently called out the creamy formula on her new website and app when providing fans with a comprehensive guide to her “perfect daytime look.” She suggested using the lightweight product to diminish the appearance of dark circles while noting that it's “easy to apply and covers beautifully.” While the mom-to-be reaches for #410, the brand offers a selection of shades to complement every skin tone out there.

Even though we're obsessed with the star and will do anything she says, we tested the concealer ourselves and can see why it’s earned her seal of approval. It boasts antioxidants and nourishing ingredients, including vitamins C & E and seaweed extract, that awaken the skin and minimize the look of tired, puffy eyes. Plus, we love that the convenient squeeze tube can be tossed into any handbag.

Courtesy

