Kim Kardashian Speaks Out Against Parents Abusing Their Privilege in College Admissions Scandal

There's no arguing that Kim Kardashian is one of most influential people on the planet. Not only does she boast a huge social media following and her own reality show, but let's not forget that the makeup mogul also convinced President Trump to commute the sentence of Alice Marie Johnson. Needless to say, Kim has a lot of sway in the world we live in today — but that doesn't mean she would ever abuse her privilege solely for the benefit of her own children.

In a new interview with CNN's Van Jones, Kardashian West weighed in on the college admissions scandal, which has seen fellow celebrity parents Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman facing jail time for bribing their kids' ways into prestigious universities.

“If they couldn’t get into a school, I would never want to use privilege to try to force them into a situation that they wouldn’t thrive in any way,” the soon-to-be mom of four revealed of her own children. "That's what I see is not appropriate."

Instead, Kim hopes more than anything that her children will have good character and "be kind."

“I want my kids to be as grounded as possible. To buy your way into something just wouldn’t benefit anybody,” Kim explains.

And the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is serious about practicing what she preaches. Earlier this week, Kim revealed that she was studying to become a lawyer, putting in countless hours of studying and hard work to achieve her end goal.

“Having my kids see me studying, leaving and going into an office a few days a week, studying all the time coming home — I have my backpack they have their backpack. Them seeing that I have this filming career and having makeup samples tested all on my arm while I’m trying to read my flashcards,” she says.

“I hope they get inspired to know that they can put in the hard work and even though I’m in my late 30s and just finishing college — it’s never too late and there really is no easy way out.”