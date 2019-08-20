Chicago West Looks Just Like Kim Kardashian in This Beach Vacation Pic

While you were barely getting through your Monday, Chicago West, along with her famous mom and extended family, was having a decidedly more glam start to her week. In Khloé Kardashian's latest post, the proud mom and auntie shared a snapshot of her daughter, True, and her niece, Chicago, and followers were quick to point out that Kim's little one looks a lot like her mother.

Fresh off Kylie Jenner's Italian birthday getaway, the famous fam is continuing their summer adventures with a stop in the Bahamas. There's already been a visit to Pig Bay and it looks like the Kardashian cousins are taking a break from the excitement for a few snacks. Khloé captioned her snapshot with a cheeky joke, but it was the chubby cheeks and startling likeness to Kim K. that got people talking.

Image zoom E! Entertainment/Getty Images

"Chi: I heard my mama say 'vacation calories don't count,'" Khloé wrote. "True: Don't tell me twice Chi."

In the photo gallery, Chicago and True are enjoying a few sips and showing off their already enviable personal style. True is wearing white shades and Chi is in a lacy baby-sized cami that looks just like something her mom would wear. Commenters picked up on the likeness, writing that the pair looked a lot like their famous moms.

"The second pic is def you and Kim lol," one wrote.

"Omg Chicago has Kim's face wow!!!" another added. "They are both so cute."

Kim added a few comments of her own, writing, "Our babies," and adding heart emoji. Khloé isn't holding back on the getaway cuteness. With these snaps and others featuring little True with the famous Bahamian swimming pigs, let's hope there's more coming.