Kim Kardashian Throws Back a Tequila Shot in Sexy Chanel Bikini

Some say life’s a stage, though if you’re Kim Kardashian West, you might think more along the lines of “life’s a vacation.”

Kim, Kanye, and many of their friends and family members are reportedly celebrating the rapper’s 40th birthday in the Bahamas this week.

No word on how Kanye is spending the trip, but Kim appears to be having a pretty amazing (and tequila-centric) time. The social media star posted three photos to Instagram within an hour on Wednesday afternoon, all of which seem to involve George Clooney and Rande Gerber’s Casamigos tequila.

We’re unsure if this was planned, but the posts appear to follow the stages of Kim K’s alcohol consumption.

“Contemplating”

Kim tries to resist the call of Casamigos.

Contemplating @casamigos A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 7, 2017 at 11:33am PDT

“Cheers!”

Kim gives in, throwing back a shot in French braids and a skimpy black Chanel bikini (see the gold logo on her bottoms?).

cheers! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 7, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

“I’m in”

After taking her first shot, Kim reasons she should take another—after all, Cindy Crawford (Gerber’s wife) drinks it (probably)…

I know Cindy drinks this so I'm in!!! #Casamigos A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 7, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

We’re not sure what to make of this—either Kim is just fanatical about high-end celebrity-owned tequila, or maybe she’s involved in some sort of overt social media marketing campaign …?

Kim Kardashian/Snapchat

Kardashian West, 36, posted yet another video of herself taking a shot on Snapchat, this one while clad in a black bandeau bikini.

Keep doing you, Kim.