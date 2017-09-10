Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, and More Hit Brooklyn for Alexander Wang's #WANGFEST

Brooklyn was lit last night, thanks to Alexander's Wang's "Wangfest," which showcased the designer's Spring/Summer '18 collection. In addition to all the A-list models who walked in the show, big names like Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner, Cardi B, and more made the trek for the epic bash.Wangfest took place on an industrial lot in Bushwick, where models descended from a bus and stomped their way across the pavement. Among the ladies on the catwalk were Bella Hadid, Suki Waterhouse, Joan Smalls, and Kaia Gerber, the 16-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford, who looked every bit the seasoned pro as she modeled a white dress.

Presley Ann/Getty

Kendall Jenner also walked in the show, wearing an asymmetrical black dress and headpiece that read "Wangover." Her mom Kris Jenner and older sister Kim Kardashian were there to cheer her on, both dressed in head-to-toe black.

Thomas Concordia/WireImage

Pierre Suu/Getty

@kimkardashian at #WANGFEST #WANGSS18 #NYFW A post shared by ALEXANDER WANG (@alexanderwangny) on Sep 9, 2017 at 11:05pm PDT

However, the fashion show was just the beginning of Wangfest. The afterparty went long into the night, featuring performances by A$AP Ferg, Cardi B, and even Ashanti and Ja Rule. No big deal.

@ashanti main stage at #WANGFEST #WANGSS18 #NYFW A post shared by ALEXANDER WANG (@alexanderwangny) on Sep 10, 2017 at 12:44am PDT

RELATED: Star-Studded: The Best Parties of New York Fashion Week

FOMO, much?