Kim Kardashian Said Everyone Thinks Khloé Is an "Idiot" for Staying with Tristan Thompson on WWHL

After last night, Kim Kardashian West's new nickname should be the truth canon.

ICYMI, on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen, Kardashian confirmed she's expecting a fourth child via surrogate, and even gave away extra nuggets of information, including the baby's gender and due date. She also said she thought sister Khloé — who joined older siblings Kim and Kourtney on the show — was an "idiot" for staying with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Naturally, things got super awkward.

During a game of "Plead the Fifth," Kourtney was asked if she would have stayed with Thompson following the cheating scandal. In summary, Kourt agreed with Koko's decision to stand by her man and would have done the same thing. However, Kim had a different opinion.

In an attempt to defend her sister, Kim made the situation worse. "From seeing everything that happened, it’s so easy and quick to be like, ‘Oh my god, leave him, leave him!’” Kim said. “It’s so much harder to stay and have the whole public think you’re an idiot for staying.” Ouch.

Kim's unintentional shade registered with Khloé after a brief pause, and she laughed it off. Realizing what she actually said, Kim exclaimed: "I didn't mean it like that!"

