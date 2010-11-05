Kim Kardashian: Building an Empire

Between the Dash stores (in Calabasas, California and Miami; the third opened in NYC this week), her fragrance, fitness DVDs, skincare line and the QVC K-Dash by Kardashian line of denim, tops and bags, not to mention her forthcoming reality TV show, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, what could possibly be left for Kim Kardashian to tackle? For starters, designing swimwear, lingerie and a home line for K-Dash. She gets it all done with a little help from her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe, of course. “I’m super-indecisive so working with my sisters makes it easy when we’re coming up with designs and making decisions,” the reality star told WWD. “I’m a workaholic, so it works,” Kim says. Turns out keeping up with the Kardashians isn't so easy!