Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump in a Bronze Bikini

We've gotten used to Kim Kardashian's non-stop parade of daring maternity looks, but now the reality starlet is showing off her baby bump in a new way. Last week, Kardashian was snapped rocking a skimpy bronze bikini during a family vacation, and the soon-to-be mother of two looked fantastic.

But Mrs. West wasn't the only one showing off her famous figure in the Caribbean; the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan was there, and each and every one of them seemed to be having the time of their lives. While Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner posed side-by-side on a yacht in Baywatch-style one-piece bathing suits, their oldest sister, Kourtney, showed off her curves in a sexy bandage bikini—can you believe she's a mother of three? See them plus more stars in their two-pieces in our gallery. Summer isn't over yet!

PHOTOS: Celebrities in Bikinis