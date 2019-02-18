Kim Kardashian Makes the Term "Boob Belt" Go Viral with Her Latest Look

By now, Kim Kardashian is basically the queen of naked dresses, and at Sunday night's 5th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards, she proved herself worthy of the title.

The reality star stepped out for the beauty event wearing a vintage Thierry Mugler dress that left very little the imagination. The gown originally from 1998 featured a thigh-high slit and some creative cut-outs at the torso, sparking the term "boob belt" on social media.

Image zoom Hollywood To You/Star Max/Getty Images

Despite narrowly avoiding a wardrobe malfunction with her look, Kim rocked the daring ensemble with confidence down the red carpet. She only accessorized with a pair of PVC pumps, allowing the gown to speak for itself.

“You know that mood when you’re really feeling your look,” she teased on Twitter, before sharing snaps of her head-turner of an outfit.

While the KKW Beauty founder wasn't nominated for an award at the event, we declare Kim the winner of being most creative with her cleavage. Bravo!