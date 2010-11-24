Kim Kardashian & Blake Lively's Thanksgiving Plans

For us, Thanksgiving's all about perfecting our pumpkin pie recipe, catching up with family and eating a little too much stuffing. And we found out at the Lorraine Schwartz "2BHAPPY" jewelry collection event that it's actually pretty similar for Hollywood's hottest. Blake Lively told us, "I cook an entire feast—a 12-course meal!—sweet potato casserole is my favorite." Kim Kardashian revealed: "We get up early; my mom stalks us all. She calls, calls, calls to make sure we're at the house helping, because if we're not helping cooking it ruins her whole day and she's a crazy lunatic so I have to get there early." Sounds like both women have a great days planned. Happy Thanksgiving to everyone!—With reporting by Grace Lee