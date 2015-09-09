Kim Kardashian Takes the No White After Labor Day Rule to the Next Level

What heat wave? Kim Kardashian hit the pavement in New York City yesterday, and while her outfit screamed fall, the thermometer read a hot 94 degrees. Talk about a no-white-after-Labor-Day rule breaker. The pregnant star's all-black ensemble featured a sheer top that exposed her bra, a high-waisted skirt, tailored velvet blazer, and leather open-toe booties, which she topped off with matching sunnies.

But this isn't the first dark look that Mrs. West has donned this week. The celebrity mom and her husband Kanye West attended a friend's wedding on Sunday, where she also wore head-to-toe black. Check out more of her best maternity style moments in the gallery below.

