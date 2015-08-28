Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Killer Maternity Style at the Grocery Store

After donning all white at a luxe yacht party earlier this week, Kim Kardashian did a style 180 and stepped out in an all black ensemble. For a trip to the grocery store with her mom Kris Jenner in Calabasas, Calif., the star put her baby bump on full display in a cozy knit look. For the outing, Mrs. West wore a cap-sleeve jersey dress, towering lace-up sandals, and oversize sunnies. She completed her look with a slick-backed 'do and a delicate gold necklace featuring her daughter Nori's name.

But this isn't the first time Kardashian has worn the color from head-to-toe—on Monday she was spotted in the same dark hue while heading to lunch in Beverly Hills with friends.

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian's Most Memorable Maternity Style Moments