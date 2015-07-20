Kim Kardashian Bets on Black for Her Latest Airport Look

Many people may wear black to blend in, but Kim Kardashian's latest look definitely stands out. As the 34-year-old made her way through the airport terminals of LAX on Sunday, she showed how the midnight shade can actually make quite a statement with a few key pieces.

The expectant mother wore a snap-button top under a mid-length tube skirt that hugged her growing baby bump and completed the ensemble with a floor-skimming overcoat, a style that seems to be a new wardrobe staple for Kardashian. Although we're in the middle of summer season, we've seen Mrs. West incorporate the classic covering—from her nude floor-length trench to her plum floral cloak—into quite a few ensembles and expect more outerwear styles to come. To elevate her get-up, the Selfish author donned her signature Céline sunglasses and peek-a-boo Hermes heels and she kept her beauty look simple with a sleek middle part and baby pink lips.

