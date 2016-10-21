Happy 36th Birthday Kim Kardashian West! Take a Look at Her Best Beauty Moments

It's no secret that Kim Kardashian West has gone through a major beauty transformation during her decade+ in the spotlight. From her bronzed babe days in the late 2000s, to her foray into being a platinum blonde last year, Kardashian West has seriously been all over the map when it comes to her beauty looks.

In honor of the mom-of-two's 36th birthday, we're taking a look back at her best beauty moments over the years. We bet you forgot about her days as a honey-blonde, but don't worry we remembered that particular beauty look along with 27 other times the reality star-turned-media mogul made our jaws drop.

Of course, Kardashian West's transition from a little too tan, to the Queen of Contouring (kontouring?) didn't happen without some help from her amazing beauty and fashion team. Plus, her husband Kanye West's total clean out of her closet transformed her wardrobe and her own sense of style.

Watch the video above to take a look at her best beauty moments and head over here to see her entire transformation, from the late '00s to today!