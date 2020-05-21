Kim Kardashian Just Brought Christina Aguilera's "Dirrty" Look into 2020
Quarantine is doing things to us.
Between looking like a genie in a bottle and channeling '50s pin-ups, Christina Aguilera was dirty — literally. Though her song "Dirrty" only hit no. 14 on the U.S. Billboard charts back in 2002, her now-iconic outfit, which involved a bikini and chaps, is an unforgettable reminder of the diva when she was distancing herself from her bubblegum Mickey Mouse Club days. In her latest tweet, Kim Kardshian updated the chaps-and-bikini combo, taking it out of Xtina's underground boxing ring and out into the California sunshine. Kardashian shared a few images of herself wearing an all-white version of Aguilera's "Dirrty" getup and it's just the throwback we need before asking Alexa to play the track.
While Aguilera paired her look with multicolor dreads, pencil-thin eyebrows, and a very, very smoky eye, Kardashian posed by her car with long blonde extensions and tiny sunglasses, maybe giving every Kardashian fan a glimpse into what the world could be post-pandemic. "All dressed up with nowhere to go," she wrote alongside the gallery.
Kim isn't the only member of the famous family to pay tribute to "Dirrty." Kylie Jenner famously dressed up as Aguilera for Halloween back in 2016 — and Aguilera approved. In fact, Aguilera loved the homage so much that she invited Jenner to re-wear (gasp) the outift at the singer's birthday soirée. Of course, because nobody says no to Christina Aguilera, Jenner obliged with a remix on her OG 'fit.
Is Kim K.'s impromptu post a look into the trajectory of her new vibe? Should we expect a "Candyman" look next? Kim does have plenty of experience with corsets, after all.