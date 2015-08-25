Kim Kardashian Overtakes Beyoncé to Become the Most Followed Celeb on Instagram

It took some time but Kim Kardashian now has more followers on Instagram than Beyoncé.

The reality TV star currently has 44,146,234 followers and, according to Tech Insider, overtook the singer late Sunday or early Monday. This is a huge jump for Kardashian, who celebrated hitting 27 million followers back in February. Beyoncé trails closely behind with 44,034,375 and Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, and Kendall Jenner are also among the celebrities with the biggest Instagram followings.

The expectant Kardashian has been very active on Instagram and often posts photos of her baby bump, husband Kanye West, daughter North West, and her many other famous family members. Beyoncé also shares snaps of her young daughter, Blue Ivy, and husband, Jay Z, but tends to post images where the faces aren't fully visible and skips the caption portion.

Last May, Kardashian took the title of most-liked Instagram photo from Bieber and Gomez (and their reunion selfie), with her wedding photo with Kanye West:

💍 A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 27, 2014 at 7:58am PDT

However, younger sister Kendall toppled Kardashian's record in June with a snap of herself on the ground with her eyes closed (the post currently has 3 million likes):

❥ A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on May 25, 2015 at 3:51pm PDT

Will Jenner come after this title next? Only time, and Instagram, will tell.

