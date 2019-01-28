Kim Kardashian Got the Bangs You've Always Wanted

Image zoom Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

It turns out that Kylie Jenner isn't the only Kardashian family member that's a big fan of Valentine's Day. Following Kylie Cosmetics Valentine Collection announcement, Kim Kardashian just shared KKW Beauty's own holiday-themed campaign — and it's just as extra as her sister's.

Sure, Kim may not have worn a head-to-toe red ensemble (complete with wig) like Kylie, but she is coming out with a red lipstick for Valentine's Day — a makeup product she rarely, if ever, wears. Another look Kim K never wears is bangs, but hey, if you want to make a memorable campaign image, why not completely step out of your comfort zone?

RELATED: Kim Kardashian's Latest Lipstick Shade Isn't Nude

In the campaign she shared today on Instagram, Kardashian accessorized the KKW Beauty matte red lipstick with a fresh set of full, blunt bangs. She also switched up her hair color, too. Instead of her signature black shade her hair is chocolate brown and styled completely straight.

Sure, Kim has experimented with a ton of different looks from bobs to bubblegum pink hair — but she hasn't worn bangs in years. The last time she was seen with side-swept and choppy bull bangs was all the way back in 2012 and 2013. If you regularly keep up with Kardashian hair changes (a full-time job in and of itself), that's three whole years before Kim went blonde for the first time.

VIDEO: How to Workout at Home Like Kim Kardashian West

But just like Kylie, Kim K. is a fan of wearing wigs, which means there's a good chance that this dramatic new hairstyle is just temporary. Either way, if you've been considering getting blunt bangs, Kardashian's are a good example to show your stylist.