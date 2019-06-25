Kim Kardashian Is Getting Major Backlash Over a Comment About Jordyn Woods
She's been accused of having a "white savior complex."
The drama between the Kardashians and Jordyn Woods isn't quite over yet.
While the scandal between Jordyn and Tristan Thompson broke the Kar-Jenner 'verse (and the rest of the collective world) months ago, it's still playing out on this season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and it's a real doozy.
In Sunday night's episode, everything finally unraveled — and it was a mess, to say the least. There was plenty of dramatic moments in the first part of the season's finale, but one particular comment from Kim Kardashian is drawing a lot of ire.
After the revelation that Tristan had supposedly cheated on Khloé with Jordyn, the Kardashians went in on Kylie's now-former best friend.
"Kylie, she provides for her whole family off of what you have given her," Kim said of Jordyn.
Perhaps predictably, the comment didn't go down well on the internet. People on Twitter began accusing Kim of being disrespectful, of demeaning Jordyn, and of outright having a "white saviour complex."
People also pointed out that Jordyn, who grew up in the same area as Kylie (and Jaden Smith) and whose father was a TV sound engineer, wasn't exactly poor before she met the Kardashians.
Meanwhile, a source told People on Monday evening that Khloé and Tristan weren't "in a proper relationship" at the time of the cheating scandal. Whatever that might mean, we'll surely see it all on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.