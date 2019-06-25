Kim Kardashian Is Getting Major Backlash Over a Comment About Jordyn Woods

The drama between the Kardashians and Jordyn Woods isn't quite over yet.

While the scandal between Jordyn and Tristan Thompson broke the Kar-Jenner 'verse (and the rest of the collective world) months ago, it's still playing out on this season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and it's a real doozy.

In Sunday night's episode, everything finally unraveled — and it was a mess, to say the least. There was plenty of dramatic moments in the first part of the season's finale, but one particular comment from Kim Kardashian is drawing a lot of ire.

After the revelation that Tristan had supposedly cheated on Khloé with Jordyn, the Kardashians went in on Kylie's now-former best friend.

"Kylie, she provides for her whole family off of what you have given her," Kim said of Jordyn.

Perhaps predictably, the comment didn't go down well on the internet. People on Twitter began accusing Kim of being disrespectful, of demeaning Jordyn, and of outright having a "white saviour complex."

‘Kylie, she [Jordyn] provides for her whole family off of what you have given her.’ - Kim to Kylie



This is really how they viewed Jordyn. pic.twitter.com/T0HfNWlt8X — Sibongile Mafu (@sboshmafu) June 24, 2019

Kim must really have a white savior complex to say that Kylie gave Jordyn the ability to provide for her family. If Jordyn lived in the same zip code as Kylie to be able to go to school with her then her family obviously has money too 🙄. #KUWTK — Davia Lee (@iamdavia) June 24, 2019

When Kim Kardashian said Kylie Jenner provides for Jordyn’s entire family, I was like wow that’s awful. I’m so glad Jordyn Woods got away from that family and is living a life to support herself. Is that how Malika is living with Khloe?!? pic.twitter.com/fIsL8zFixW — Janine (@KikiWithJanine) June 24, 2019

Kim K’s comment about Kylie feeding Jordyn’s family is highkey disrespectful asf. Disrespectful to Jordyn, disrespectful to her mother and tbh disrespectful to her deceased father too. — A. (@amantlemarobela) June 24, 2019

The fact that Kim felt comfortable saying that Jordyn provides for her whole family off what Kylie gave her let’s you know how much they thought of her. — Mimosa Mamí (@totallyeb) June 24, 2019

Kim’s "she provides for her whole family off of what you have given her" tells you everything you need to know about her white saviour complex. — Your Fave Corporate Babe (@GraziaAzure) June 24, 2019

People also pointed out that Jordyn, who grew up in the same area as Kylie (and Jaden Smith) and whose father was a TV sound engineer, wasn't exactly poor before she met the Kardashians.

That was such a weird lie to tell. She was going to the same private school & living in the same neighborhood so... https://t.co/XoZ35kKLF5 — ❄Mikki Kendall❄ (@Karnythia) June 24, 2019

Meanwhile, a source told People on Monday evening that Khloé and Tristan weren't "in a proper relationship" at the time of the cheating scandal. Whatever that might mean, we'll surely see it all on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.