Are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Getting Ready for Baby Number 4? 

Just when you thought Keeping Up with the Kardashians was getting a bit dull, Kim and Kanye have found a way to pique our interest once more: The possibility of baby number 4.

Us Weekly reported Tuesday that the couple has one remaining embryo, which was leftover from their previous experience using a gestational carrier. The sex of the embryo, according to the source, is male.

Larry Busacca/MTV1617/Getty

It's been less than eight months since the West fam welcomed little Chicago to the brood, but the Us source adds that the final embryo will be implanted in a gestational carrier "soon." After the complicated births of North, 5, and Saint, 2, Kim revealed that it would no longer be safe for her to carry a child due to her history of preeclampsia and placenta accreta.

“People assume it’s better because you don’t have to deal with the physical changes, pain or complications with delivery, but for me it was so hard to not carry my own child, especially after I carried North and Saint,” she wrote of her experience using a gestational carrier on her website following Chi's birth.

“I’m so grateful for modern technology and that this is even possible,” she added. “It’s not for everyone, but I absolutely love my gestational carrier and this was the best experience I’ve ever had. Our gestational carrier gave us the greatest gift one could give.”

If we're to believe what she's said in the past, the fourth child will probably be her last. “I don’t think I could handle more than that,” she told Elle in April. “My time is spread really thin. And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids.”