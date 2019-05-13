People Think Kim Kardashian Has Already Hinted at Her New Baby's Name

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have yet to announce the name of their newborn son, but fans think that Kim has already dropped some major hints about it on her social media pages.

Over the weekend, she posted photos to Instagram and Twitter of the CBD-themed baby shower she had at the end of last month, writing, "We celebrated our baby boy about a week ago and now he’s here! He’s so perfect!"

We celebrated our baby boy about a week ago and now he’s here! He’s so perfect! Here are some pics of my CBD baby shower. I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much 🧸 pic.twitter.com/bYH1E2WXHY — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 11, 2019

But beyond the CBD shower, people noticed that Kim used the teddy bear emoji in both posts about the baby shower — one of the posts was captioned with the teddy bear emoji and nothing else. Does that mean they named the baby Bear? Or Teddy? Or something else bear-related?

Is that teddy a clue about his name? Teddy? Or bear? — kayleigh smith (@littlemissklo) May 11, 2019

Bear west? Teddy west? Theodore west? — Bridget DeMasi (@bridgetDEMASI) May 11, 2019

Bear or Teddy West, calling it — carly✨ (@carly_beech) May 11, 2019

It's probably not likely that Kimye would give their baby the same name that a One Direction member gave his, but anything is possible. Teddy West does have a nice ring to it.

Last week, Kim and Kanye welcomed their fourth baby via surrogate, and Kim announced the birth by simply tweeting, "He's here and he's perfect!"

She also noted that he looked just like Chicago, and said in her tweets from this weekend that "he is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much."

A source told People last week that the new parents already had a name in mind.

RELATED: The Surprising — and Coincidental — Tie Between All Kim Kardashian's Kids and the Royal Family's

“They have had a name in mind, but wanted to meet the baby before they decided,” the source said, adding that North, Saint and Chicago “have met their brother,” and “North seems the most excited.”