Kim Kardashian Accessorizes Her Baby Bump with a Tuxedo Jacket

Ask Kim Kardashian what she’s wearing and her response would probably sound like a lyric straight out of A$AP Rocky’s “Fashion Killa.” In the case of her Le Smoking–inspired monochromatic look yesterday, the multi-hyphenate star styled a silk Maison Martin Margiela blazer with a matching fringed Proenza Schouler skirt and lace-up, gladiator-like Tom Ford sandals.

The chic ensemble appeared impeccably tailored and the expectant mother further elevated the all-black look by slicking her parted hair back, opting for a matching fitted choker, and keeping her jewelry to a minimum. And no, it wasn’t a red carpet Mrs. Kanye West dressed up for. According to her Instagram snap (below), she instead simply stepped out for “date night” with her friend at their “fave spot Craig’s!”

Date night with @centenera at our fave spot Craig's! A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 13, 2015 at 10:13pm PDT

Another day, another laundry list of designers worn by Kardashian.

