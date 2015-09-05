Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Baby Bump in Another Sheer Dress

Ever the maternity style rule-breaker, Kim Kardashian, 34, is upping the pregnancy fashion game once again! This time the reality star was spotted in Sherman Oaks, Calif. donning a more understated look (above)—well at least if you're talking colors. The peachy skin-toned hue was just sheer enough to showcase her growing bump (and a peek of her belly button too). The empire-waisted look is right in line with her recent maternity looks, which have run the gamut but all align under a risk-daring aesthetic. (Read: jumpsuits and crop tops.)

But you have to applaud Kardashian for her fashion aplomb. Never one to shy away from showing off her curvy physique, Kardashian has carried that motto through out this pregnancy. In this case, Kardashian topped the slightly risqué dress with a light pink jacket from Maison Margiela (a Kardashian favorite), which featured double breasted buttons and wide double collar. She polished it off with strappy heels, simple gold necklace, and a matching peach lip.

Stay tuned to see what other maternity-wear rules Kardashian throws out the window. After all, rules are meant to be broken!

