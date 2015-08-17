Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump in Head-to-Toe Green

Another day, another stylish maternity ensemble for Kim Kardashian. The mother-to-be showed off her growing baby bump in L.A. on Saturday, where she hit the pavement in a fully neutral look. For the outing, Mrs. West donned a form-fitting olive green dress that hugged her curves in all the right places. She topped off her look with a matching trench, nude cage heels, Saint Laurent sunnies, and a Hermès bag.

Kardashian also shared a few 'grams wearing the look, where she posed with designer Peter Dundas, the recently named creative director of Roberto Cavalli. "Lunch for 3," she wrote alongside one photo that accentuated her burgeoning tummy. See the snaps below.

Lunch for 3 A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 15, 2015 at 7:37pm PDT

❤️ @Peter_Dundas Too many laughs today!!! 💋 *But very serious faces for the gram* A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 15, 2015 at 7:01pm PDT

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian's Most Memorable Maternity Style Moments

Related Video: How to Get Kim Kardashian's Signature Waves