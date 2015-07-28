Kim Kardashian Goes Nude for Her Latest Maternity Look

Pregnancy is not slowing down Kim Kardashian's signature style. The star was spotted out in L.A. on Sunday, where she flaunted her recently "popped" baby bump in a tight nude dress. She topped off her look with a Juan Carlos Obando coat, chic Céline sunnies, and matching heeled sandals, pulling her strands into a center-parted 'do.

But this isn't the first daring ensemble the expectant mom has donned—Mrs. West has consistently stepped out in skintight and skin-baring outfits throughout her second pregnancy. Just last night Kardashian wore a similar look, which she showed off in a close-up snap of her growing tummy on Instagram with the caption: "Good night baby." Check out the sweet 'gram below.

Good night baby A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 27, 2015 at 9:49pm PDT

