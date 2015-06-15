Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Barely-There Baby Bump in a Tight Gray Dress

North West may be celebrating her second birthday today, but mom Kim Kardashian is already prepping for baby number two. The star was spotted running errands in Los Angeles on Friday, where she showed off her barely-there baby bump in a tight gray midi dress. Mrs. West paired her frock with sleek Saint Laurent sunnies, nude Alexander Wang heels, and a delicate gold necklace.

Want to cop Kardashian's too-cool ensemble? You're in luck—we rounded up similar styles below.

Shop the look: Topshop dress, $40; topshop.com. Alexander Wang sandals, $347; farfetch.com. Super sunglasses, $189; shopbop.com. Sugar Bean Jewelry necklace, $88; nordstrom.com.

But that wasn't Kardashian's only stylish weekend outing. She stepped out again on Saturday for a ceremony honoring her late father, Robert Kardashian, at The Armenian Bar Association, and kept her growing tummy covered in a pink satin number that featured a thigh-high slit, which she wore under a matching full-length coat.

Thank you to all of my cousins, aunts & uncle who came out to the Armenian Bar Association event last night! Kourtni, Kourtney, Kara & I! A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 14, 2015 at 10:33pm PDT

Thank you to The Armenian Bar Association for honoring my father last night! A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 14, 2015 at 10:20pm PDT

