Kim Kardashian Bares Her Baby Bump in a Crop Top

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Kelsey Glein
Jun 17, 2015 @ 12:45 pm

Kim Kardashian definitely isn't letting pregnancy slow her down. The expectant star was spotted out in L.A. yesterday, where she showed off her growing baby bump in a midriff-baring shirt. Kardashian hit the streets in a crop top and fringe skirt by Balmain, which she wore under a R13 distressed denim jacket with nude Aquazzura booties.

But this isn't Mrs. West's first daring maternity ensemble—since announcing that she was pregnant with baby No. 2 on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in May, she has donned a series of out-of-the-box outfits, from a sheer feathered dress to a nude latex sheath.

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian's Most Memorable Maternity Style Moments

