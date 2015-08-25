Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Head-to-Toe Black

Splash News
Kelsey Glein
Aug 25, 2015 @ 11:45 am

Another day, another skin-tight maternity look from Kim Kardashian. The star strutted her stuff in Beverly Hills, Calif., yesterday, where she flaunted her baby bump in a sheer ribbed tank and black high-waisted skirt. Mrs. West finished her look with an intricate coiled choker, dark sunnies, and heeled ankle-strap sandals. Talk about a maternity style statement.

Kardashian not only donned the look for lunch at La Scala with pals, but rocked the ensemble again for dinner at Nobu with her sisters. Check out 'grams from her day below:

La Scala Lunch @richwilkersonjr @dawnchere @carladibello

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Nobu Nights

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

