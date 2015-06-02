Kim Kardashian's Baby Bump Makes Its Red Carpet Debut at the CFDA Awards

Leave it to Kim Kardashian to make one bold maternity style statement. The star showed off her almost non-existent baby bump at tonight's 2015 CFDA Awards, where she donned a sheer embellished number by Proenza Schouler. She was accompanied at the event by husband Kanye West, who also donned a look by the fashion brand. Kardashian was in attendance at the ceremony to present the CFDA Media Award to Kevin Systrom, the founder of Instagram.

This is the second glimpse we've gotten of Kim's pregnant tummy since the news broke that baby number two was on the way—her belly made its debut on Saturday in New York City.

Kardashian revealed that she and West were expecting their second child in a teaser following Sunday's mid-season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, sending Twitter aflutter. The short clip showed the star discovering the good news during a doctor's appointment, and then spilling the beans to sister Khloé Kardashian. We can't wait to see what Kim wears next.

