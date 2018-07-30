Why Fans Are Upset About Kim Kardashian's Comments On Her Own Body

There's controversy afoot in the Kardashian universe. Again.

This time, Kim is facing backlash for "triggering" language she used in a video posted to her Instagram stories, in which she and younger sisters Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian can be heard discussing Kim's famous physique.

“I don’t think you’re eating,” Jenner told her sis. “Like you look so skinny." Kim replied, “Oh my god the compliments!” adding that she's "down to 119 pounds."

"I will say when I take out my hair extensions I am less,” she continued.

“Your hair extensions, your a–, your tits, everything, they’re heavy, cause she’s f—— voluptuous,” said Khloé. “But she’s anorexic here [gestures to waist], her arms are like pin thin, they’re like my pinky.”

The video, recorded backstage at a City Hope charity poker event over the weekend, quickly picked up steam on social media, where fans called out the sisters for praising thinness. Others, including the band Best Coast, rebuked Kim for an irresponsible use of her platform, which reaches 114 million followers on Instagram alone.

Kim Kardashian being obsessed with her sisters telling her she’s so skinny she looks anorexic on her Instagram story makes me want to throw my phone into outer space — Best Coast (@BestCoast) July 29, 2018

Someone just messaged me & said to check out Kim Kardashian’s insta stories, I did & can’t get over what I’ve seen. Kim K has clearly lost weight & her sisters are saying she looks anorexic to which Kim replied “thank you” THANK YOU!!!! Are you serious? 🤬 Absolutely gobsmacked! — Zoë 🐻 (@MammafulZo) July 30, 2018

.@KimKardashian:



When I was told I looked anorexic, I WAS anorexic.



I hated myself. I hated my body.



Unfortunately and inexplicably, there are people who look up to and admire you. Please do better for them. — Katie Sirles (@mister_quint) July 30, 2018

According to ANRED, an organization which raises awareness about anorexia nervosa and related eating disorders, more than 8 million people in the United States suffer from an eating disorder, so fan comments are not baseless. The praise of anorexia is considered a trigger to many who are battling the disease, according to the National Eating Disorders Association.

That being said, Kardashian has, on multiple occasions, championed the body positivity movement, and said she wants to use her very public, very image-based influence for good. “I am empowered by my body,” she wrote in 2016. “I am empowered by showing the world my flaws and not being afraid of what anyone is going to say about me. And I hope that through this platform I have been given, I can encourage the same empowerment for girls and women all over the world.”

Perhaps next time she'll reconsider her choice of words.