Kim Kardashian Channels Sister Khloé with New Angled Bob

Jul 29, 2018

This year, Kim Kardashian's hair underwent one dramatic change to the next. The start of 2018 saw the reality star rocking silver strands. Months later, she shocked social media by debuting bright pink hair. The highlighter shade didn't last long, though—within weeks she was back to her signature long, brunette locks.

The mom of three decided to switch it up yet again, chopping off her waist-length mermaid waves into an angled bob for summer. 

On Sunday, Kardashian displayed her shoulder-grazing hair on Instagram Stories. Her hairstylist Chris Appleton is responsible for the fresh cut, posting a video of Kim working her new bob from every angle on social media. "How :bomb:does Kim look with this new FRESH AF cut!" he captioned the clip. 

The sleek cut is very similar to younger sister Khloé's signature mane, who just brought her short hair back earlier this week. While pregnant with baby True, Koko put in blonde extensions, and now that she lost the majority of her baby weight, she decided it was time to return to the bob. 

However, rather than maintaining the same length all around, Kardashian's hair is slightly longer in front. And like her sister, Kim styled her short strands with a flatiron to create a pin-straight appearance. Meanwhile, a center-part added an extra layer of smooth. 

With celebs, like Alicia Keys, Rihanna, and Jenna Dewan adopting the same look recently, the angled style is officially the haircut of the summer. Who will be next?

