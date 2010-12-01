Kim Kardashian and Lady Gaga Ruled the Web This Year!

Denise Truscello/WireImage; Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Kendall Herbst
Dec 01, 2010 @ 3:22 pm

Search engines Bing and Yahoo have just announced their year-end most-searched lists, and a few famous faces dominated everyone's keyboards. 2010's most popular topic on Bing.com was Kim Kardashian, who won by a landslide 20% more searches than second place Sandra Bullock. Behind the BP oil spill, the World Cup, and Miley Cyrus, Kim also came in at #4 on Yahoo's list. Lady Gaga was a big hit on both sites,  ranking #4 on Bing and #5 on Yahoo. Who or what will top the list in 2011? Kate Middleton and Prince William, perhaps?

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!