Kim Kardashian and Lady Gaga Ruled the Web This Year!

Search engines Bing and Yahoo have just announced their year-end most-searched lists, and a few famous faces dominated everyone's keyboards. 2010's most popular topic on Bing.com was Kim Kardashian, who won by a landslide 20% more searches than second place Sandra Bullock. Behind the BP oil spill, the World Cup, and Miley Cyrus, Kim also came in at #4 on Yahoo's list. Lady Gaga was a big hit on both sites, ranking #4 on Bing and #5 on Yahoo. Who or what will top the list in 2011? Kate Middleton and Prince William, perhaps?