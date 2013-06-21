Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reveal the Name of Their Baby!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finally revealed their daughter's name! Despite all the speculation that the name would start with a 'K,' the new parents went in a different direction by naming their daughter North West, five days after she was born. In March, Kardashian denied rumors that West wanted to name their baby North during a taping of The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, but we're guessing the couple didn't want to stray too far from that path after all. Congratulations again to the whole family!

