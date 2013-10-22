Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Engaged!

Image zoom Denise Truscello/WireImage, Courtesy

Kim Kardashian got the birthday gift of a lifetime. Last night, Kanye West proposed to the reality star at AT&T Park in San Francisco, which he rented out for the occasion. He went big for the statement of love — the stadium’s jumbotron flashed “PLEEEASE MARRY MEEE!!!,” while a 50-piece orchestra played Lana Del Rey’s “Young and Beautiful" and the rapper's own song, “Knock You Down.” Kanye popped the question with a 15-carat diamond ring designed by Lorraine Schwartz, and its a stunner. After Kim said yes, fireworks exploded into the sky and their family and friends poured out of the dugouts to celebrate. Congratulations to the couple.

