Kim Kardashian Actually Altered Her Met Gala Dress After Kanye West Disapproved

After it was revealed that Kanye West thought Kim Kardashian's Met Gala dress this year was "too sexy," Kim is discussing why exactly her husband disapproved of the skintight wet-look Thierry Mugler dress.

“Well the dress initially since I was wet coming out of the water, there were nipples attached to it. I think with editing I don’t know, I’m not sure if we actually put that part into that fight [on the show],” she said in an interview on The Real. “So, he was really certain that he didn’t want that on the dress and had mentioned it multiple times. And that was still on there so we did have that discussion.”

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Last month, an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians showed a fight between the couple, during which he said, "You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy."

"A corset is like a form of underwear. It's hot. It's like, it's hot for who, though?" he said at the time.

During her recent interview, Kim said she got rid of the nipple accents that were originally on the dress, as a compromise.

“I obviously want to be appropriate for my children and there’s enough for them to see already," she said. "I could tone it down a little bit. I totally compromise."

When Kanye's comments first aired, he was called out for being hypocritical and not wanting Kim Kardashian, of all people, to look sexy. Between the "too sexy" dress and banning North from wearing makeup, Kanye sure has a lot of strong opinions when it comes to the women in his life.