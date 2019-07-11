Kim Kardashian Was Just Accused of Copying Another Designer's Sunglasses 

Days after Kim Kardashian won a lawsuit against Missguided USA for allegedly using her likeness without permission to sell clothing, the reality star has been accused of plagiarism of her own.

Instagram account Diet Prada, known for calling out knockoffs in the fashion industry, pointed out that a pair of sunglasses in Kardashian’s collab with Carolina Lemke are awfully similar to a pair of Emilio Pucci shades that the 38-year-old was spotted wearing just last summer. “Funny how those SS17 @emiliopucci shades you wore in August 2018 ended up in your eyewear collab with @carolinalemkeberlin that launched in April this year,” Diet Prada wrote underneath side-by-side photos of the two accessories, adding: “Hypocrisy at its finest!”

The sunglasses in question appear to be the Chaotix sunnies from Kardashian’s collection with Lemke, which feature a shield design with a neon yellow rim. Lemke’s website details that the sunglasses were “designed by Kim Kardashian-West.” Pucci’s sunglasses are certainly similar, with a nearly-identical neon rim and all-glass shield design.

Fans were quick to turn on Kardashian in the comments, echoing Diet Prada’s call of hypocrisy in light of the celebrity’s recent lawsuit.

Earlier in July, Kardashian was awarded $2.7 million, plus $60,000 in legal fees, in her victory against Missguided (the brand reportedly never responded to the lawsuit). The suit was filed in February 2019 when Kardashian accused the company of selling lower-priced versions of the outfits she wore, as well as using her likeness without her approval.

Kardashian also spoke out about fashion plagiarism on Twitter, writing in February: “It’s devastating to see these fashion companies rip off designs that have taken the blood, sweat and tears of true designers who have put their all into their own original ideas.”

However, some — including Diet Prada — have speculated that Kardashian was actually working with Missguided on their Kim-inspired clothing, though the reality star has denied those claims. “Is this a thinly veiled collab, or does Missguided have a secret atelier of magical elves making stretchy dresses round the clock and shooting them on Kim K doppelgängers?” Diet Prada posited on Instagram earlier this year.

Kardashian has yet to respond to accusations surrounding her sunglasses.