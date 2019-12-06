Kim Kardashian's "Whimsical" Christmas Decorations Are More Cotton Ball Than Tree

Kim Kardashian West is prepped and ready for the holiday season, as she demonstrated in a recent Instagram Story.

But Kim opted out of the traditional Christmas decorations we know and love, instead opting to deck the halls of her Hidden Hills home with a set of abstract white trees. They don't look like trees so much as various oversized cotton balls, but they do add a certain kind of intriguing charm to the massive, minimalistic dwelling.

"I love these. They’re so whimsical, like Whoville, but all white," Kim said of the trees.

Having seen the interior of Kim and husband Kanye West's abode, it all just fits. Plus, Kim's being thrifty about reusing decorations. These white trees were custom made out of a white plush fabric, and first debuted at the 2018 Kardashian holiday party.

But the trees weren't the only decorations Kim had on display in her Instagram Story clip. She also revealed a massive traditional Christmas tree, totally decked out with white lights. There may not be a shred of color in Kim's home for the holidays, but everything does fit the motif she's going for perfectly.

In the same video, you can see the lit trees outside the Kardashian home, all decked out with singular strands of bright white lights. There's so much white it's practically blinding, but you have to admit that there's a simple elegance to it all.

Kim and company have yet to share their annual Christmas card just yet, but that's likely in the cards soon. She previously noted that it would consist of just her, Kanye, and the kids, though, in an interview in November with E! News.

"I think this Christmas card will be just my family," Kim said. "Like me, Kanye, and the kids, because it's a lot to wrangle everybody."