Kim K. Sets an Instagram Record, Shares Personal Stories Behind Her Famous ’Grams

Kim Kardashian West is one of the most followed people on Instagram. After all, the social media mogul enjoys breaking the Internet on the regular with her famous curves, NSFW selfies, and sweet photos of her hanging out with rapper husband Kanye West, son Saint, 1, and daughter North, 3.

And family was on the reality starlet's mind Friday when she took to her website to commemorate a very special social media milestone by taking her fans on a behind-the-scenes look at her most famous shots.

"I can't believe I've reached 100 million followers on Instagram, thanks to you guys!!! To celebrate, I wanted to take a look back at my most-liked posts. I appreciate my fans (and family) more than you know. You guys are the best!" the star penned in a post on her website.

The mom-of-two then took a trip down memory lane as she shared an Easter throwback of the West family all dressed up and posing for a photo at their home. "This pic was taken in April when we had Easter at our house. Family is everything to me," she simply captioned the image:

Easter 2017 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 16, 2017 at 7:24pm PDT

Kim K echoed similar sentiments in her second shot, as she reminded fans of the difficult months surrounding her traumatic Paris robbery. "This was the first photo I posted on Instagram after taking a few months off from social media. I wanted to spend as much quality time with my family as possible," she wrote alongside an artistically-shot photo of her crouching down by Saint and North while a smiling Kanye looks down at his family:

family A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:56am PST

The star's next picks were odes to her infant son. "Saint is the sweetest boy. He never cries or fusses. I love watching him grow up," she wrote.

my son ❤ A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 4, 2017 at 9:54am PST

For her final throwback photo, the 36-year-old shared a photo of the family exploring New York. "This picture was taken when Kanye was on tour and we all met in New York. It's always so special to be together—especially when our schedules can be so busy."

I ❤️ my family A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 31, 2016 at 5:48pm PDT

RELATED: North West to Paparazzi: "No Photos"

The star ended her throwback Instagram posting spree with the cutest present-day shot of little Nori unknowingly celebrating her mom's achievement with a Harry Potter wand in hand and a silly expression on her face.

"She has no clue what 100 million followers means but she's excited cause i'm excited lol thanks for the follows and the love," Kardashian concluded.

she has no clue what 100 million followers means but she's excited cause i'm excited lol thanks for the follows and the love 💯 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 18, 2017 at 7:43pm PDT

Aw!