Kim Gets Waxy, Get Lauren Conrad's Cool Mani, and More!

1. Madame Tussauds unveiled a Kim Kardashian wax figure wearing a bridal gown. Oh, the hype! [E!]

2. Get tips for Lauren Conrad's mix and match print manicure. [TheBeautyDepartment]

3. The secret to getting a cheaper haircut? Ask for a house call. [RealSimple]

4. Cover your gear with works of art from the Andy Warhol x Incase Collection. [Nitrolicious]

5. Want a sample of Burberry's new scent, Body? Find out how to get it on Facebook! [Burberry]

6. Lulu Frost created an art-deco jewelry collection for J.Crew. Check it out. [FabSugar]