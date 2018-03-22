Kim Cattrall Addresses Former SATC Co-Star Cynthia Nixon's Run for Governor

Despite years passing since the show left the air, the cast of cult HBO series Sex and the City has been making major headlines in the past months.

Granted, much of the press has been negative, especially in regards to Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker's heated feud, but the cultural reemergence of SATC has also allowed the cast to lift each other up.

Rune Hellestad/Corbis via Getty Images

Earlier this month, Cynthia Nixon confirmed her run for Governor of New York. Go, Miranda!

Kristin Davis re-posted her former co-star’s campaign video, writing, “@cynthiaenixon is stepping up to run for Governor of NY. I am thrilled to support her and I know that she cares deeply about the issues facing all of us. I’m so proud of her and I know she will work tirelessly to create change for all who need representation.”

But Davis isn’t the only SATC alum to address Nixon’s career move. On Twitter, Kim Cattrall responded to a fan who asked her opinion on Cynthia’s run, writing, “I support & respect any former colleague’s right to make their own career choices.”

I support & respect any former colleague’s right to make their own career choices. https://t.co/zae7nJ6VFi — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) March 22, 2018

OK, it’s not exactly a glowing endorsement, but it’s nice to see that some of the ladies still have each other’s backs after all these years.