Kiernan Shipka and Jon Hamm Had a Sweet Mad Men Reunion

Kiernan Shipka's birthday party was a star-studded affair and a reunion of sorts.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star turned 20 on Sunday, Nov. 10, and she shared several photobooth pictures from her birthday party, including one with Jon Hamm, her former TV dad on Mad Men.

"Dad showed up!!!" she captioned the black-and-white photo.

Shipka played Sally Draper in Mad Men in a breakout role when the show premiered in 2007. And while her former TV mom, January Jones, couldn't make it to the festivities, she shared a sweet Instagram tribute to Shipka, writing, "I’m missing this ones birthday party tonight I’m so proud of you @kiernanshipka I feel somewhat responsible for you little one. You have become such a success in life and in this silly world we call work. I couldn’t have asked for a better on screen daughter/partner in crime. Known you since you were 6! Happy 20th!!! Love Mom."

RELATED: This Is Kiernan Shipka's Favorite Gen-Z Fashion Trend

Fingers crossed for a full Draper reunion soon.