Kiernan Shipka Ditches Her Blonde Locks! Check Out the Star's New Brunette Hair Color

Talk about a major hair change! Kiernan Shipka showed off several stylish looks at pre-Emmys parties over the weekend, but what caught our attention was her freshly-dyed brunette locks. The actress came out for the 2014 Entertainment Weekly pre-Emmy party on Saturday night in a midnight-blue Carven dress that matched her darkened strands, and we can't get enough of her polished new look (above, right). This is a major change for Shipka, 14, who has had the same light-blonde hair color since making her Mad Men debut in 2007.

See More Photos: Kiernan Shipka's Best Looks Ever

At the BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea Party earlier that day, Shipka admitted that her hair isn't the only thing in flux. "My style is always changing, on a personal level and on a red carpet level. I always love to change it up and have some fun," Shipka tells InStyle.com. "My fashion choices change as I get older each year, and I just try to wear what I like. I like dresses, and I like dressing up."

However, the star wouldn't give up any details on what design she'll wear to tonight's 2014 Emmy Awards (Mad Men is up for the Outstanding Drama Series trophy). "Everything has already been prepped!" she says. "All that's left is waking up, getting my hair and makeup done, and getting on the dress."

Want more? Check out other celebrity hair makeover in the gallery.