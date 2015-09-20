Kiernan Shipka Wears Pants Under Her Dress at the 2015 Emmys 

Pants are having a moment on the red carpet right now—and Kiernan Shipka is clearly owning it best. The 15-year-old actress attended the Emmys tonight wearing a dressy pair of black slacks (yes, she wore pants!) under a flawless sequin Dior Couture dress (see below).

Courtesy Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson

Courtesy Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson

This fun and unique look was thought up by the A-list style team Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson. The look didn't stop with the rare spin, though. The style team also added a little dazzle to her ensemble with stunning glitzy jewels by Dana Rebecca Designs (see below).

Courtesy Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson

To complement her edgy dress and pant duo, Celebrity hair stylist Ashley Streicher created sleek, shiny strands for the actress. “Being that Kiernan just got back from NYFW, she and I were both inspired by the cleanliness and modern approach to hair on the runway,” Streicher said. “This in mind, we decided on a smooth hair look—straight but in a soft way. Not harsh flat iron hair.”

RELATED: Emmys 2015: Kiernan Shipka Had to Finish All Her Homework Before Walking the Red Carpet

To achieve her flawless locks, Streicher sprayed Davines OI All In One Milk ($30, davines.com) through her hair, from roots to ends to create a soft and weightless look. After creating the trendy deep part with a rattail comb, she blew dried Kiernan’s hair straight with a flat brush starting with just the sides. Once the sides were dry, she brushed the hair tightly while spraying Davines More Inside Medium Hold Hair Spray ($29; davines.com). She finished off by blow drying the top section through the roots at the hairline while spraying straight back with more of the medium hold spray. To keep the strands alive all night, she set it all in place with Davines More Inside Strong Hair Spray ($29; davines.com).

Shipka is attending tonight’s show in lieu of her role as Sally Draper on Mad Men, a series that has 11 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series. How could the hit show (which we were so sad to see end) not take home all 11 awards after Shipka's showstopping ensemble tonight?

PHOTOS: Emmys 2015 Red Carpet Arrivals

Related Video: See the Stars in Action on the 2015 Emmys Red Carpet