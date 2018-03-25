The Best Fashion from the Kids' Choice Awards 2018 Red Carpet

Emma McIntyre/KCA2018/Getty Images
Alexandra Whittaker
Mar 25, 2018 @ 11:15 am

The 2018 Kids' Choice Awards red—well, orange—carpet can be something of a hidden gem when it comes to unconventional and unique styling choices. The celebrities who walk it make sure to bring the fashion fun year after year, and the 2018 pre-show carpet was no exception. 

The 31st annual Nickelodeon show took place at The Forum in Inglewood, California on Saturday night, with John Cena hosting for the second year in a row, and Taylor Swift taking the lead with the most nominations (3) of anyone being honored.

VIDEO: 2018 Kids Choice Awards John Cena Announces Favorite Female Artist Nominations

Before the actual show began though, presenters like Kristen Bell, Zendaya, Hailee Steinfeld, and Yara Shahidi walked the red carpet. 

Scroll through for some of our favorite fashion looks from the night below. 

1 of 12 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Heidi Klum

Advertisement
2 of 12 JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi

3 of 12 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chloe Kim

Advertisement
4 of 12 Charley Gallay/KCA2018/Getty Images

Jaden Smith

Advertisement
5 of 12 Emma McIntyre/KCA2018/Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown

Advertisement
6 of 12 JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/Getty Images

Kat Graham

Advertisement
7 of 12 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Sadie Sink

Advertisement
8 of 12 Emma McIntyre/KCA2018/Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld

Advertisement
9 of 12 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kristen Bell

Advertisement
10 of 12 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Caleb McLaughlin

Advertisement
11 of 12 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Mariah Carey and Monroe Cannon

Advertisement
12 of 12 Charley Gallay/KCA2018/Getty Images

Zendaya

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!