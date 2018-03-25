The Best Fashion from the Kids' Choice Awards 2018 Red Carpet

The 2018 Kids' Choice Awards red—well, orange—carpet can be something of a hidden gem when it comes to unconventional and unique styling choices. The celebrities who walk it make sure to bring the fashion fun year after year, and the 2018 pre-show carpet was no exception.

The 31st annual Nickelodeon show took place at The Forum in Inglewood, California on Saturday night, with John Cena hosting for the second year in a row, and Taylor Swift taking the lead with the most nominations (3) of anyone being honored.

Before the actual show began though, presenters like Kristen Bell, Zendaya, Hailee Steinfeld, and Yara Shahidi walked the red carpet.

