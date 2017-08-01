Khloé Kardshian, Fashion Lover, Will Now Mentor Young Designers

As Heidi Klum infamously says on Project Runway, in fashion, one minute you’re in, and the next minute you’re out.

Currently in? Khloé Kardashian. The 33-year-old reality TV star and author has most recently added “designer” to her résumé with her new line Good American, and she’s now putting her industry insight to good use. On Monday, VFiles, the cool-kid shop based in N.Y.C., took to Instagram to announce that Kardashian and Good American Co-Founder Emma Grede will slip on their boss hats for the ninth VFiles Runway Show at New York Fashion Week.

🚨 🚨 🚨 We are excited to announce @khloekardashian and @emmagrede of @goodamerican as VFILES Runway 9 Mentors!!!!!! Apply NOW! One week left to get ur submissions in and show them your work 👏 A post shared by VFILES (@vfiles) on Jul 31, 2017 at 3:11pm PDT

Basically, the design duo will offer mentorship to selected winners chosen to debut their collections during a runway show. Each season, emerging designers enter the VFiles competition for the opportunity to present their work to editors and fashion insiders sitting front row. Entry details are now available for aspiring designers, stylists, photographers, models, and hair and makeup artists.

Grede took to Instagram to express her excitement. “So excited that @KhloeKardashian and I will be mentoring for @VFiles Runway 9!! Designers can still submit their work by August 7 on VFiles.com!!” she wrote.

So excited that @khloekardashian and I will be mentoring for @vfiles Runway 9!! Designers can still submit their work by August 7 on Vfiles.com!! @rox_brown @goodamerican A post shared by Emma Grede (@emmagrede) on Aug 1, 2017 at 6:57am PDT

The VFiles Runway 9 show will take place September 6 during NYFW.