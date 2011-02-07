Khloe Kardashian's Perfume, Kate Moss for Dior and More!

Feb 07, 2011

1. Khloe Kardashian and husband Lamar Odom will release their unisex fragrance February 12, just in time for Valentine's Day. [KhloeKardashian]

2. Dior Beauty named the recently-engaged Kate Moss as its new face. [Elle UK]

3. Katy Perry landed another gig! She's the new face of Thomas Sabo jewelry. [Fashion for Lunch]

4. London designer David Koma will launch a collection for Topshop February 18th. [Catwalk Queen]

5. Helmets off! Some of the football players at the Super Bowl booked beauty deals because of their long hair. [People Style Watch]

6. Designers are releasing special 3D shades, just in time for the slew of 3-D films due out this year. [WWD]

