Khloe Kardashian's Perfume, Kate Moss for Dior and More!

1. Khloe Kardashian and husband Lamar Odom will release their unisex fragrance February 12, just in time for Valentine's Day. [KhloeKardashian]

2. Dior Beauty named the recently-engaged Kate Moss as its new face. [Elle UK]

3. Katy Perry landed another gig! She's the new face of Thomas Sabo jewelry. [Fashion for Lunch]

4. London designer David Koma will launch a collection for Topshop February 18th. [Catwalk Queen]

5. Helmets off! Some of the football players at the Super Bowl booked beauty deals because of their long hair. [People Style Watch]

6. Designers are releasing special 3D shades, just in time for the slew of 3-D films due out this year. [WWD]