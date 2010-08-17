Khloe Kardashian's Getting Her Own Scent
Janet Mayer/Splash News
Kim isn’t the only Kardashian sister you'll see at the fragrance counter: Khloe Kardashian announced that she's creating a unisex scent with husband Lamar Odom of the L.A. Lakers. Reportedly, the working name of the fragrance is "Unbreakable," but Odom was careful to tell WWD, "We're still working on it." Also hush-hush are what notes and flavors will complete the scent, due out in February. Are you excited to see what the celebrity couple will concoct? Tell us in the comments section below!