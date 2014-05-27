Khloe Kardashian's Airport Style--Inspired By Kim's Wedding Weekend?

Image zoom BJJ/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

After a long week of jet-setting across Europe in celebration of her sister's wedding, Khloe Kardashian headed back to the states in style, stepping off her transatlantic flight in New York on Monday looking glamorous in an all-white ensemble.

The reality star paired her distressed skinny white jeans with a tank top, leather bomber, and pumps for a stylish monochromatic look that was perfect for Memorial Day. She finished the outfit with a black fringed purse and oversized aviator sunglasses. Her recently-lightened ombré 'do was styled in loose waves, leaving us wondering what exactly her trick is for camera-ready tresses after a six hour flight.

Whether or not she was inspired by Kim's bridal style, we'll never know. But regardless, we're loving her summery look.

See more stars' airport style by clicking through our gallery !